CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $392.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.79 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

