CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 26,439 FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.95% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 70.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $33.62 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

