Critical Survey: InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) & Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Kindly MD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $763.85 million 0.86 -$21.34 million ($0.12) -40.58 Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Kindly MD, as provided by MarketBeat.

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Given InnovAge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -2.03% -5.68% -2.99% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

About InnovAge



InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Kindly MD



KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

