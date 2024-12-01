CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.