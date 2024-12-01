Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 290,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,353. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

