D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 301 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3,673.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,171,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.