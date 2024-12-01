D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $134.29 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

