D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 233 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 218,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

TTWO opened at $188.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

