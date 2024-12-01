D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.02 and a 200-day moving average of $250.12. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $203.05 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

