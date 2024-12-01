D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.95 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

