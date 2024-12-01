Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

