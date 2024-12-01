Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 182,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,054,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $627.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.48%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

