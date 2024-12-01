Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 414,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $9,599,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

