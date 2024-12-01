Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,430,000 after purchasing an additional 998,796 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 485,628 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 874,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,014.14. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,016 shares of company stock worth $1,116,135. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

