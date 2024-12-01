EnCap Partners GP LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,446,138 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,653,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 92.0% of EnCap Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EnCap Partners GP LLC owned about 1.59% of Devon Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after buying an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,793,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,848 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

