Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of ENTX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

