Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after buying an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $60.59 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

