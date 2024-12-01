Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $55.83 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 287,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.62 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

