Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.80 and a 200 day moving average of $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

