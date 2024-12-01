Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $66.61 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 377,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,609,000. Texas Roadhouse comprises 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.57% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

