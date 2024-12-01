Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 498.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,823,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

ESS stock opened at $310.46 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.35 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $287.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This represents a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

