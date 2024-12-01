Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203,200 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $41,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,410. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

