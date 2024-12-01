Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

