Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 671 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 16,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.05. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $190.04 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

