Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 99.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SAP by 454.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $291.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

