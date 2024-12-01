Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,271,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 757,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.