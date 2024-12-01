Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $416.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

