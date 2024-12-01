Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $5,889,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $4,711,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

