Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.77 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $171.49.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
