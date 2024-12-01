Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.70 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

