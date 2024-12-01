Fmr LLC Acquires 314,004 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $386,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,510.88. The trade was a 85.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,227 shares of company stock valued at $47,398,820 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $370.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

