Fmr LLC Buys 548,423 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.38% of Relx worth $339,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Relx by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

