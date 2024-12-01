Fmr LLC Has $301.85 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,470 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 10x Genomics worth $301,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

