Fmr LLC Has $320.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,137,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.02% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $320,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 202,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $47.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

