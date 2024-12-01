Fmr LLC Has $345.13 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $345,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $396.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.