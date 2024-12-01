Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,395,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,893 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $323,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

