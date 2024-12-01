Founders Fund VI Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Snap accounts for 52.2% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 62.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,445,556.40. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $117,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,425.20. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,388,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,448,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

