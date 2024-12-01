Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after buying an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.