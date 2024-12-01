Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 37,809 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,740. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock worth $7,933,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

