Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,149,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 269,761 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.