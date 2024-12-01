Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 72.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after acquiring an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after acquiring an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $152.75 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

