Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 779,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

StoneCo Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

