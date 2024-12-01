FSA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

