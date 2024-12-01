FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VOO opened at $553.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

