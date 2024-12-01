FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,820 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises 0.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.42, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

