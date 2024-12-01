FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $468,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $41,113,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $154.38 and a one year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

