FSA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48.40 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 255,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,404,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.18 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

