FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.44 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

