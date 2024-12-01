Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

GEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

