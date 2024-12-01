Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS EFG opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.